UN Mission Demands Probe In Violence Against Asylum Seekers Along Croatian Border

The United Nations mission on April 5 in Bosnia has demanded immediate action to stop violent actions against refugees and asylum seekers along the Croatian border. The decision has been taken after 50 men were attacked with sticks on the Croatian border and their belongings were also taken. They had been forcefully sent back to Bosnia by the Croatian authorities.The UN Mission in a statement said that UN teams and non-governmental organizations representatives had met the people who were wounded and were walking near the border crossing with Croatia on April 2.

UN Mission demands investigation in violence

According to the UN mission statement reported by AP, the belongings of men were taken away. The belongings of the people included their mobile phones, money etc. They had tried to cross the border but they were beaten with sticks and were sent back to Bosnia. Health workers from the NGO provided medical help to half of the men. The UN mission said that under the European human rights treaty, sending people from a country without knowing the circumstances that they are facing is illegal.

Thousands of migrants have been forced to stay in Bosnia while trying to reach Western Europe. Many asylum seekers complained that they were sent back forcefully and Croatian border forces had used violence to send them back. There has been no response on these reports from the Croatian authorities and Bosnia authorities. The UN mission in Bosnia said that "pushbacks and collective expulsions" are prohibited under international and European Union law. The UN mission has urged the states to investigate the incident that occurred on April 2 and they demanded action against the guilty. The UN mission in a statement said,

