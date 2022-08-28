UN Mission In Libya Calls For Immediate Ceasefire After Clashes In Tripoli Kill 23

A day after the brutal fighting in Libya's capital Tripoli between rival political factions, the United Nations has demanded an immediate end to hostilities in the country. The armed conflicts in Libya, which include arbitrary medium and heavy bombardment in civilian-populated areas of Tripoli, have resulted in civilian fatalities and inflicted damage to civilian institutions, including hospitals, the UN Support Mission in Libya stated in a tweet.

Furthermore, sounding a grave alarm, UN Support Mission in Libya said, “The UN calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and reminds all parties of their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian objects.”

In a subsequent tweet, it highlighted, “It is also imperative that all parties also refrain from using any form of hate speech and incitement to violence.”

1/3 The United Nations in Libya is deeply concerned about ongoing armed clashes including indiscriminate medium and heavy shelling in civilian-populated neighborhoods in Tripoli, reportedly causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian facilities including hospitals. pic.twitter.com/otrlpaQxKZ — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) August 27, 2022

3/3 It is also imperative that all parties also refrain from using any form of hate speech and incitement to violence. — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) August 27, 2022

UN chief calls for Libya ceasefire

Besides this, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement that UN chief António Guterres “calls for an immediate cessation of violence in Tripoli”. Dujarric said that Guterres urged the Libyan parties to hold sincere talks and end the current political deadlock rather than resorting to violence to settle their disagreements.

He, therefore, urged the parties to safeguard unarmed civilians and abstain from any acts that can inflame hostilities and widen rifts, the spokesperson said. Stéphane Dujarric stressed that the United Nations is still prepared to offer good offices and mediation to assist Libyan parties in finding a way out of the political impasse that is endangering the country's tenacious stability.

According to Dujarric, “The United Nations remains ready to provide good offices and mediation to help Libyan actors chart a way out of the political deadlock, which is increasingly threatening Libya’s hard-won stability.”

Deadly Libya clashes

In addition to this, according to Libya's Health Ministry, nearly 23 individuals have lost their lives and more than 140 were injured in the clashes. 64 families were also evacuated from the vicinity of the battle, citing the ministry, Associated Press reported.

Mustafa Baraka, a Libyan comedian well-known for his social media clips ridiculing militias and corruption, was among the victims who died during the hostilities. According to emergency services spokesperson Malek Merset, Baraka passed away after being shot in the chest.

In a statement, the Health Ministry claimed that actions that "amount to war crimes" included the shelling of hospitals and medical facilities in the capital as well as restrictions on ambulance teams' ability to evacuate victims.

Further, the Tripoli city council asked the international community to defend the people in Libya and chastised the governing political elite for the deteriorating conditions in the capital, Associated Press reported.

The Tripoli-based administration of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said that the fighting started when one militia opened fire on another.

However, it is very possible that the fighting is a result of the continuing power struggle between Dbeibah and Fathy Bashagha, his rival prime minister who governs from the coastal city of Sirte. According to the Associated Press report, both Bashagha and Dbeibah are supported by militias, and in recent weeks, the latter was preparing to attempt to invade Tripoli to oust his opponent.

(Image:António Guterres-Instagram/ AP)