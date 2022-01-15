UN Mission Welcomes Return Of 'relative' Calm & Restoration Of Order In Kazakhstan

After Kazakhstan authorities announced that they had stabilised the situation across the nation post the deadliest outbreak of violence following spike in fuel price, the UN welcomed "relative" calm that seems to be coming back in the former Soviet Republic. UN Mission in Kazakhstan spokeswoman Elnara Bainazarova expressed grief over the loss of life during the violent demonstration and expressed concerns over damage of property.

Bainazarova further said that the United Nations offers its condolences to Kazakhstan's people and government, particularly the families of those who have lost loved ones and those who have been injured. She emphasised the UN team's willingness to assist in the search for a long-term solution to the problem, according to ANI. She also claimed that through national development plans and national objectives, they will continue to focus on aiding Kazakhstan's people and government in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

Statewide emergency until January 19

After the increase in gas prices, protests occurred in Kazakhstan in early January, which turned into riots. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proclaimed a state of emergency until January 19 and invited peacekeeping forces from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to assist in restoring order. Tokayev fired the cabinet and replaced it with a new prime minister. Since then, the situation has stabilised, and CSTO peacekeepers have started leaving the country.

Following the disturbances, it is expected that close to 10,000 individuals have been detained in Kazakhstan. On Tuesday, UN independent human rights experts urged Kazakhstan's authorities and security forces to halt their use of force, including lethal force against protesters, and called for independent and human-rights-based investigations into how the government used forces to quell protests in recent days, according to UN News. The Kazakhstan's President reportedly gave orders to security forces and the army to use fire with lethal force upon demonstrators he defined as terrorists.

Very little information regarding detainees

On the other hand, relatives and lawyers of the protesters who have been detained have asked to speak with them, but authorities have refused, according to AP News. Furthermore, the authorities have released very little information regarding those who have been detained.

(Image: AP)