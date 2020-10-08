UN Needs To Play Greater Role In Maintaining Peace & Security: India At UNGA

India has urged the United Nations to play a greater role in maintaining international peace and security and has said that it needs to increase coordination with other intergovernmental bodies like Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in order to counter-terrorism. India also urged the UN to take action against terror-supporting countries and adopt the long-proposed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

According to news agency ANI, India at the Sixth Committee of the 75th session of the UNGA said that the United Nations needs to coordinate more efficiently with FATF to target money laundering and terror financing and needs to revive its energy to play an even greater role in maintaining international peace and security.

'Adopt CCIT'

Yedla Umasankar, First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, said that the global body should take strong measures against States that participate in terror financing and operate as safe haven for terrorists, referring to Pakistan, which has often indulged in harbouring internationally wanted terrorists such as Osama bin Laden and Dawood Ibrahim. Pakistan has also been greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force and has been on the list since June 2018.

India also urged member states to consider the rights of victims of terrorism, who are often women and children. The Indian representative said that it is high time that the global body adopts a global legal framework in the form of CCIT in order to counter the global scourge of terrorism. India had proposed the treaty in 1996 and has been since pushing the global body and member states to adopt the framework.

(With input from ANI)

