UN Negotiating With China For Unrestricted Xinjiang Visit, Says Antonio Guterres

The United Nations (UN) is in "serious" negotiations with Beijing for a visit "without restrictions" to Xinjiang to see how the Uyghur minority is being treated, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on March 28. Speaking to Canada's broadcaster CBS, Guetteres also emphasised that Beijing had shown support for the visit and "wanted the mission to take place". His statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and the West.

“A serious negotiation is at the present moment taking place between the Office of the (UN Human Rights) Commissioner and the Chinese authorities," Guterres. I hope that they will reach an agreement soon" to allow a visit "without restrictions or limitations," the UN Chief Guetteres told CBS. READ | US officials suspect China's involvement in crafting WHO COVID-19 origin report

An independent moment to boycott foreign brands in China emerged last week, as people across the mainland jilted stores and burnt products of brands including H&M, Adidas, Burberry etc. Additionally, on Saturday, March 26, Beijing sanctioned two Americans, one Canadian and a rights advocacy body that slammed its treatment of the Uighurs.

The UN Chief also spoke about Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadian residents, whom the Chinese Communist Party detained on the charges of espionage. He said that he was following their fate “with concern.” Ottawa has denounced the detention calling it “arbitrary” while the west has claimed that it was only a reprisal for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

What is happening in Xinjiang?

Multiple reports by the US and Australian media have alleged forced labour and human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region, which is home to about 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that speak a language closely related to Turkish and have their own distinct culture. The US State Department estimates that since 2017, up to two million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other ethnic minorities could have passed through the camp system, which China calls vocational training centres designed to fight extremism. Reports by Western media have also revealed that Chinese authorities were deliberately sending Uigur woman of childbearing age into forced abortions, intrauterine injections and sterilisation in the region.

(Image Credits: AP)