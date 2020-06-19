UN Nuclear Watchdog Passes Resolution Critical Of Iran, Calls For 'full Cooperation'

UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved the resolution calling out Iran for ‘full corporation’ and ‘implementation’ of protocols under Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons ‘without further delay’. The resolution which has been passed on June 18 by the IAEA for the first time since 2012 is critical of Iran and was submitted by France, Germany and the UK. The UN agency has not only asked Tehran for the access of two nuclear sites which the country had denied earlier but has also questioned if any undeclared nuclear activity took place in the early 2000s.

IAEA Board Resolution adopted today calls on Iran to fully implement its safeguards obligations without further delay.

Adopted by a vote of 25 to 2 with 7 abstentions, IAEA’s resolution comes after the organisation’s Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a report in March and June that stated “continued lack of clarification” regarding the doubts of the UN agency. According to IAEA, the resolution lays emphasis on states to fully adhere to their ‘safeguard obligations’ and ‘facilitating access’ as and when required by the IAEA. On the other hand, Iran, which is already struggling with American sanctions, has blocked the nuclear watchdog from the access of two sites since last several months.

IAEA said, "It [resolution] emphasized the “essential and independent role” of the IAEA in verifying Iran’s compliance with its safeguards obligations to provide credible assurance of the exclusively peaceful nature of the country’s nuclear programme."

IAEA’s concern over Iranian nuclear sites

Earlier this month, the UN nuclear watchdog has expressed serious concerns over Iran’s denial to allow the agency access to the sites. The Vienna-based organisation has also released a report accusing Tehran of stocking Uranium more than the allowed limit. Moreover, IAEA also indicated towards a third site that may have been in use for the processing and conversion of uranium ore back in 2003. The report also highlights a third site with a possible presence of undeclared uranium that underwent "extensive sanitisation and levelling in 2003 and 2004".

In the same report, the nuclear watchdog had claimed that Iran has continued to increase its storage of enriched uranium and violated its deal with other nations. The UN agency reported that as of May 20, Iran’s total stockpile of low-enriched uranium amounted to 1,571.6 kilograms (1.73 tons), up from 1,020.9 kilograms (1.1 tons) on Feb. 19.

