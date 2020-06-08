UN Says It Received 'numerous' Reports Of Looting, Destruction In Retaken Libyan Towns

The United Nations of June 7 said that they received ‘numerous’ reports of looting and destructions in two towns outside Tripoli which is retaken by the forces of GNA, Libya’s internationally recognised government. Government of National Accord is the UN-recognised government of Libya which lost control of some parts of Tripoli more than a year ago.

However, last week Mohamad Gnounou, a spokesman for the forces said that their 'heroic' forces have taken full control of Grater Tripoli and airport. Now that eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar retreated, videos have reportedly been posted online showing looting of shops and torching of homes of families associated with the LNA and its local backers.

The UN Libya mission (UNSMIL) reportedly said in a statement that more than 16,000 people had been displaced in Tarhouna and southern Tripoli. The UNSMIL said that the reports of the discovery of a number of corpses at the hospital in Tarhouna are ‘deeply disturbing’. The agency also urged the GNA to investigate impartially.

READ: Egypt: President Sisi Offers Peace Initiative To Warring Libyan Leaders, Hopes For Success

Further, the UN said that the agency has also received numerous reports of the lotting and destructions of public and private property in Tarhouna and Alasabaa, which in some cases appear to be acts of revenge that risk further fraying Libya’s social fabric. As per reports, Alasabaa is also another town south of Tripoli that was retaken by the GNA after changing hands several times. Tarhouna, on the other hand, was a forward base for the LNA’s Tripoli offensive.

UNSMIL Statement on Recent Developments in Libyahttps://t.co/hyi2RpQz4W pic.twitter.com/uVThkBAm8Q — UNSMIL (@UNSMILibya) June 7, 2020

READ: Egypt Announces Initiative To End War In Libya

Turkey hopes to expand cooperation with GNA

While speaking to an international media outlet, a spokesperson for the GNA interior ministry warned its forces that reprisals in recaptured areas would be punished. The Tripoli-based justice ministry reportedly said that GNA forces that entered Tarhouna had discovered more than 100 bodies in a morgue.

Turkey, on the other hand, reportedly said that it hoped to expand its cooperation with the GNA with deals on energy and construction once the conflict is over. Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said that from roads to bridges, hospitals, hotels, housing, both the countries already have a history. However, Ibrahim added that the constructions and the deals on energy stopped because of the war.

Meanwhile, as of May 2020, the House of Representatives controls the eastern Cyrenaica region and parts of the southern Fezzan and Tripolitania regions and Sirte. The GNA controls most of the coastal Tripolitania including Tripoli and Misrata. Meanwhile, the southern region is controlled by local tribal forces and militias, such as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), al-Qaeda, among others. The leaders of LNA are supporters of deceased Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, who was assassinated by NTC militants in 2011.

(Image: AP)

READ: Egypt Takes The First Initiative, Announces To End Civil War In Libya

READ: Libyan PM Meets Erdogan In Ankara