UN Observes Minute Of Silence For Shinzo Abe As Guterres 'saddened By Horrific Killing'

Paying homage to the late ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday held a minute of silence just ahead of a meeting on the Middle East. The representatives of the member nations stood in silence at the convention room in New York headquarters to pay their due respects to the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan, who made a significant contribution to enhancing Tokyo's relations on the global platform. Brazilian ambassador to the UN, Ronaldo Costa Filho, who presided over the session on Friday, extended his "deepest sympathy" to Abe's family.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his profound shock and sadness at the assassination of Abe. "The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the horrific killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an act that has profoundly shocked Japanese society in a country with one of the lowest rates of gun crime. He will be remembered as a staunch defender of multilateralism, respected leader, and supporter of the United Nations," said Farhan Haq, spokesperson for Guterres, in a statement.

Haq added that Guterres also recalled Shinzo Abe's commitment to promoting peace and security and championing sustainable development goals. Guterres also recalled Abe's staunch advocacy of universal health coverage. "As the longest-serving Prime Minister, he was dedicated to reviving his country’s economy and serving the people of Japan. The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to Shinzo Abe’s family and the people and Government of Japan," Haq quoted Guterres.

Abe, who served as PM of Japan from 2006 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2020, was shot during an election campaign speech in Nara City, east of Osaka. According to police and local media reports, two simultaneous shots were fired at Abe which caused him to collapse immediately in front of the crowd. Initial responders described Abe as "unresponsive." He was flown to Nara Medical University in an air ambulance where he was pronounced dead. Abe's death left a hole in the heart of Japan as well as the world.

India orders no change of guard to honour Shinzo Abe

As a homage to deceased ex-Japanese PM Abe, there will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 9 (Saturday). Earlier, PM Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt tribute to "dear friend" Abe, who is known for his major role in strengthening ties between India and Japan. "Shinzo Abe - an outstanding leader of Japan, a towering global statesman, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship - is not among us anymore. Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend," PM Modi wrote in an emotional post. PM Modi recalled his first meeting with Abe in 2007 during a visit to Japan. In his elaborate note, PM Modi traced back the timeline, from his landing to comprehensive deliberations with Abe, adding that "his counsel inspired me in my economic choice for Gujarat." (PM Modi was then the CM of Gujarat).

Abe initiated the Quadrilateral Dialogue between India, Japan, Australia, and the US. He largely expanded bilateral relations between India and Tokyo. "He was his usual self - energetic, captivating, charismatic, and very witty. He had innovative ideas on how to further strengthen the India-Japan friendship. When I said goodbye to him that day, little did I imagine that it would be our final meeting?" PM Modi concluded.

(Image: AP)