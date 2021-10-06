UN OCHA Says More Than 3.8 Million Afghans Received Food Assistance In September

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan announced on October 5 that more than 3.8 million Afghans had received food assistance in September as relief groups ramped up response to the country's escalating food shortages.

"In September, more than 3.8 million individuals received food assistance, 21,000 children aged 6 to 59 months and 10,000 women received treatment for severe malnutrition, and 32,000 people received non-food goods such as blankets and winter clothing," according to UN OCHA.

According to the report released by UN Ocha, 12,000 people received emergency psychosocial and mental health help, 186,000 drought-affected people received water and 150,000 people received cleanliness promotion and hygiene kits. Decades of conflict and displacement, chronic poverty, the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe drought, a failing health system, and an economy on the verge of collapse have all had a significant impact on millions of Afghans, according to the statement.

The Afghan Crisis

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, the security situation has been mainly peaceful but unclear across the country. The United Nations had previously warned that its food supplies in Afghanistan could run out as the country prepares for an economic catastrophe and humanitarian crisis following the Taliban's takeover of power. The majority of children under the age of five suffer from severe malnutrition, and a third of the population is already hungry. Millions of Afghans are in danger of famine, according to the organisation.

Afghan's economy on the verge of collapse

Afghanistan's economy, which is reliant on international aid, was thrown into disarray last month when the Taliban overthrew the western-backed government. With the Islamists' ascendancy, most international support abruptly ended. The United States and other organisations such as the World Bank have shut off help, and the Taliban has been unable to access $9 billion in foreign currency reserves kept abroad.

According to the UN, more than half of the population relies on foreign help to meet their daily needs, and domestic food reserves have already been severely depleted due to a drought that has impacted supply of important crops like wheat. Essentials such as flour have skyrocketed in price as the currency has fallen dramatically, raising fears of out-of-control inflation. Many Afghans are still unable to withdraw cash due to bank closures.

