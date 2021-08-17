UN Official Expresses Concerns For Safety Of Thousands Of Afghan Human Rights Workers

The top United Nations human rights official voiced concern on Tuesday for the safety and security of dozens of Afghans who have worked on human rights issues. The UN refugee agency urged for a halt to the forced deportation of Afghan asylum seekers. At a press conference, Rupert Colville, a spokesperson for Michelle Bachelet of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the UN is especially worried about the safety of the thousands of Afghan human rights workers who have been working to improve human rights throughout the nation and have assisted in improving the quality of life of millions.

UNHCR spokesman Shabia Mantoo said the organisation had delivered a 'non-return advisory' to states, urging them to stop deporting Afghan citizens, even refugees whose applications had been denied.

On the other hand, Austria has continued to deport illegal immigrants to Afghanistan even though the Taliban took Kabul. Austria recommended on Monday that "deportation centres" be established in neighbouring countries as an alternative option. Following the Taliban's advancements, Austria was among six European Union member states that advised the European Commission the previous week not to suspend the repatriation of denied Afghan refugees coming in Europe. Three of the six countries, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands, have altered their positions.

The UNHCR guideline, according to Mantoo, was provided in response to talks in many European nations, and it hailed certain deportation pauses as excellent news. Throughout January, over 550,000 Afghans have indeed been displaced inside the nation, but the number of individuals crossing international boundaries has been extremely restricted, according to Mantoo, despite the UNHCR's lack of actual statistics.

Earlier, by witnessing the chaotic scenario at Kabul airport on Monday, as frightened Afghans tried to flee the Taliban and board aircraft, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres appealed for international unity on Afghanistan in a report to an extraordinary assembly of the Security Council.

Guterres urged the Council to unite and guarantee that human rights are respected, humanitarian help is provided, and the nation might not become a target for terrorists once more. UN Secretary-General Guterres warned that the next few days would be important. He even said that everyone all over the globe is watching, and the UN will not and must not forsake the Afghan people. According to the Secretary-General, the global community is watching the events that are turning into turmoil in Afghanistan and with a sad heart and profound concern as to what is next.

Image Credit: AP