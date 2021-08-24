UN Official In Afghanistan Recounts Taliban Horror; 'moving To Evade Door-to-door Search'

"We have to keep switching our locations to be safe from being caught under door-to-door search by the Taliban," said an official working with the United Nations who is currently stuck in Afghanistan, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV.

The UN official who is currently working as a Finance Analyst while requesting anonymity also recounted an incident wherein his colleague was thrashed by the Taliban in the Northern province of the country.

"One of our National colleagues was beaten up and thrashed really hard during a door-to-door search...he was hit badly and was severely injured," he said while speaking to Republic.

"The situation here is very tensed, everyone is scared and is in fear as to what will happen to their families as working with international organisations is itself a high risk," the UN official added.

'UN should evacuate those who were part of sensitive projects', says UN Official

Describing his role at the UN, he said, "I have worked in different capacities with the United Nations for last four years. I am currently working as a Financial Analyst for UNDP. We were told that visa services for us apart from other reliefs would be provided however nothing has happened so far."

Detailing about what support is needed from the United Nations, he said, "We need our senior management should evacuate us...if they can't evacuate everyone at least they shall prioritise the evacuation of those who are highly visible and have been a part of the sensitive projects."

When asked if the Indian government can be of any help to him and his colleagues, the official said, "From India, since it's a key player in international politics, we urge that they speak to Taliban and at least flights can be operational and they shall have not only political but also their diplomatic presence in Afghanistan."

EAM Jaishankar to brief floor leaders of political parties on the Afghanistan crisis

Meanwhile, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief floor leaders of political parties on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. He mentioned that PM Modi had given specific instructions in this regard.



This comes at a juncture when the Congress party has questioned the "silence" of the Union government on the issue and demanded a clarification on India's policy vis-a-vis the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also confirmed that an all-party meeting on the Afghanistan situation will take place at 11 am on August 26.

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 12 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country.

From the beginning of the crisis, the Centre has been focused on ensuring security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been in touch with his counterparts of various countries such as the US, the UK, Estonia, and France.

While India evacuated around 46 people on August 16, nearly 150 individuals including Indian Embassy staff, their families, and security personnel today were rescued from Kabul via a special Indian Air Force aircraft a day later. Meanwhile, PM Modi chaired meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security on August 17 and 18 to review the evacuation process of the Indians and the steps taken to ensure the safety of Sikhs and Hindus stranded in Afghanistan. As per sources, he called for providing all possible help to not just Indians but Afghan nationals who are seeking assistance from India.

Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

The Taliban took over Afghanistan as they captured the country's capital Kabul on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani surrendered to the extremist group and fled the country. Taliban's infiltration came just a few days before the US forces were officially about to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan on September 11.

Terrifying visuals from war-torn Afghanistan emerged on the web as thousands of civilians flocked to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city. Taliban has been blocking Afghans from reaching the Kabul airport. Taliban had briefly taken over Afghanistan in 1996 up to 2001 and enforced a strict interpretation of Sharia, or Islamic law.

On the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban officially declared the country as an 'Islamic Emirate'. The fundamentalist group on Thursday changed Afghanistan's name to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. The country had gone back to its previous name and had dropped 'Islamic Emirate' in 2001 after the Taliban was ousted by the US troops post the deadly twin towers attack.

(Image Credits: AP)