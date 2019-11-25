UN Official Raises Concern Over 'normalisation Of Rape Culture'

On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the top United Nations official raised concerns over the 'normalisation' of rape culture on November 25. The Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, Anita Bhatia said that the people witness the culture on an everyday basis of objectification of women in movies or television, the glamorisation of violence in advertising and the constant use of misogynistic language. Bhatia said the senior-most Indian woman in the UN hierarchy in New York, said that the agency will focus attention on the issue of rape and rape culture that prevails in the society.

Every year, United Nations celebrates the International Day for Elimination of Violence against women which has turned into the start of 16 Day activism to raise awareness against the issue. For this umbrella movement, this year's theme is 'Orange The World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape'. UN has urged the global citizens to take part in conversations related to consent, rape, and the culture that prevails in the society. During the same, Bhatia said that due to constant exposure to the misogynistic comments and being the daily witness to the 'rape culture'.

In an interview with national news agency, Bhatia said, And all of us are daily witnesses to the rape culture. Because we are facing all the time misogynistic language, the objectification of bodies, jokes and downplaying of the issue of consent - that yes means yes and no means no. And we see a lot of advertising and media, which glamorizes violence against women”.

Orange the World: UN

There is repetitive use of the colour Orange because according to the UN, Orange symbolises a brighter future, free of violence. The colour also serves as a means of demonstrating solidarity in the elimination of all forms of violence and it is therefore used as the symbolic colour for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. As a show of solidarity, the UN kicked off this day by turning the world orange and starting the 16 days of activism.

Bhatia said that the UN wants to highlight the violence against women and make people understand that it is actually one of the most 'pervasive and disturbing human rights violations that currently exist in the world'. The UN official also said that the agency wants to send the message that violence is not inevitable and there are concrete steps that societies, governments and people can take in order to ensure the end of violence. According to Bhatia, change of cultures is required along with the mindset and make it unacceptable for societies to accept violence against women.

(With PTI inputs)