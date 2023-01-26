UN Official Says Taliban To ‘issue New Guidelines’ On Afghan Women's Humanitarian Work

There might be a slight ray of hope for the women of Afghanistan currently placed under an NGO ban, according to one top UN official who recently spoke to the Taliban. Martin Griffiths, the UN's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the BBC that he had gotten "encouraging responses" from several Taliban ministers during talks in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Griffiths stated that he was told by the ministers that they are planning to create new guidelines that could allow Afghan women to work to some extent in humanitarian activities, in spite of the ban. "I think they're listening, and they told me they will be issuing new guidelines in due course which I hope will help us reinforce the role of women,” he said, recognizing the important role of women in humanitarian operations across Afghanistan, which in itself “is the biggest humanitarian aid programme in the world ever.”

"If women do not work in humanitarian operations, we do not reach, we do not count, the women and girls we need to listen to. In all humanitarian operations around the world, women and girls are the most vulnerable,” he said, highlighting "a consistent pattern of Taliban leaders presenting us with exceptions, exemptions, and authorisations for women to work.”

UN officials meet Taliban leaders over bans against women

Griffiths’ visit to Kabul comes right after that of the UN's second-in-command Amina Mohammed, who expressed the United Nations’ concerns over the restrictions put in place by the Taliban to "erase women from public life.” Mohammed told the BBC that the talks she held with Taliban officials were “very tough.”

However, things are not fully rosy. A few Taliban leaders are not willing to entertain any leniency when it comes to the ban. "Men are already working with us in the rescue efforts and there is no need for women to work with us," said Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund, who heads the State Ministry for Disaster Management, and believes that the UN and other similar agencies speak "against our religious beliefs.”