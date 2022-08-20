UN 'outraged' Over Sentence To Saudi Woman For Tweeting, Calls For Her Immediate Release

The United Nations reacted strongly to the recent controversial order passed by a Saudi Court in which it sentenced a 34-year prison sentence to a Saudi woman for following and retweeting dissidents and activists. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed outrage over a prison sentence of 34 years for Salma al-Shehab, a 34-year-old mother of two young children and a PhD student at England's Leeds University. Besides the jail term, the woman was also slapped with a travel ban of 34 years. In a statement released on Friday, OHCHR spokesperson Liz Throssell termed the sentence and travel ban wrong and appealed to Saudi authorities to release her at the earliest.

"We urge the Saudi authorities to quash her conviction and release her immediately and unconditionally," Throssel said, adding that "She should never have been arrested and charged in the first place for such conduct."

🇸🇦 We are appalled by the harsh sentencing of #SalmaAlShehab in connection with tweets and retweets on political and human rights issues in #SaudiArabia. We urge the Saudi authorities to quash her conviction and release her immediately & unconditionally 👉 https://t.co/4ARoJNbIHn pic.twitter.com/BD14jlFv02 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) August 19, 2022

This move highlights an escalating crackdown on dissent in Saudi Arabia, which came nearly a month after US President Joe Biden visited the kingdom. In January last year, the mother of two young boys, aged 4 and 6, was detained while on vacation in Saudi Arabia days before she had planned to return to her residence in the United Kingdom. Subsequently, in March, she was sentenced to six years in prison on charges related to her social media activity. According to The Freedom Initiative-- a US-based non-partisan human rights organisation-- activist Al-Shehab, who hails from the Shia Muslim minority, stated she faced sectarian harassment, including insults to her religion and family members.

Salma al-Shehab is a 3⃣4⃣ year old mother of two boys.



She was sentenced to 3⃣4⃣ years in jail followed by a 3⃣4⃣ year travel ban in #SaudiArabia.



How old will she be when she's free?

1⃣0⃣2⃣ years old



How old will her boys be?

7⃣4⃣ & 7⃣2⃣



We won't let it stand. #FreeSalma pic.twitter.com/ia3vig6G3X — The Freedom Initiative (@thefreedomi) August 16, 2022

UN urges Saudi govt to establish a robust framework to uphold human rights law

"Saudi Arabia must not only release Al-Shehab so that she can re-join her family, but also review all convictions stemming from free expression against human rights defenders, including women who were jailed after they legitimately demanded reforms of discriminatory policies, as well as religious leaders and journalists," said Throssell. Besides, the human rights group appealed to the Saudi Government to establish "a robust legislative framework in line with international human rights law" to uphold the rights to freedom of expression and association and the right of peaceful assembly for all.

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/Representative