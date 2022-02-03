UN Panel Allows Sanctions To Be Exempted On South Korean Civic Group's COVID Aid To North

In the first of its kind decision taken by the United Nations Security Council committee, sanctions on North Korea have been exempted for a civic organisation to send anti-COVID equipment to the impoverished nation, reported The Korea Herald on Thursday. Under this decision, the UN committee will not impose any sanctions on the Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research Center for a shipment of 20 thermal imaging cameras there as part of efforts to help North Korea curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Notably, the decision was taken by the UN Committee on January 26, which will be effective for a year. According to Yonhap News Agency, the civic organisation's president, Kim Han-shin said that the organisation will have follow-up consultations with the North. The organisation is looking forward to deciding when and how the anti-COVID equipment will be delivered. Meanwhile, the government of South Korea is closely reviewing the chances of North Korea restarting cargo services and people-to-people exchanges with Russia following a news report that the two sides had talks on the issue of late, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Meanwhile, the minister for the development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic, Alexei Chekunkov, held talks with the North Korean Ambassador to Russia, Sin Hong-Chol, for relevant consultations. "We will keep an eye on whether (the move) will lead to the resumption of such exchanges," said an official at the Ministry of Unification.

Even after the United States imposed tough sanctions over North Korea's recent missile launches, neighbouring South Korea's unification ministry vowed to continue efforts to send humanitarian aid to North Korea. Earlier, the South Korean government had said that South Korea maintains inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation with the North and will continue to assist them "regardless of the political or military situation." On January 30, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which is the country's seventh since the start of this year. Earlier, the country fired six more missiles, and this move was heavily criticised by various countries, including Japan, South Korea, and the United Nations, among others.

