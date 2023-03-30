UN Passes Historic Resolution That Seeks To Clarify Countries’ Climate Obligations

On Wednesday, the island nation of Vanuatu led the United Nations (UN) countries in adopting a significant resolution on climate justice. It calls for the highest court of the UN to reinforce nations' responsibilities in mitigating global warming and safeguarding communities from climate-related catastrophes. This resolution is being hailed as historic.

The resolution was unanimously adopted, and according to Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau, it was a significant victory for climate justice. Kalsakau cited various recent natural disasters, such as the consecutive Category 4 cyclones in his own nation, and Cyclone Freddy, which lingered over southeastern Africa for an extended period, causing unprecedented damage. He emphasised that such catastrophic and cumulative impacts of climate change are becoming more frequent.

“Today we have witnessed a win for climate justice of epic proportions,” said Kalsakau. “Today’s historic resolution is the beginning of a new era in multilateral climate cooperation, one that is more fully focused on upholding the rule of international law and an era that places human rights and intergenerational equity at the forefront of climate decision-making.”

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, expressed his expectation that the forthcoming opinion would inspire countries to undertake more ambitious and forceful measures to combat climate change, which the world urgently requires.

Despite being co-sponsored by 132 countries, Saudi Arabia and Iraq attempted to dilute the resolution's impact, arguing that it would impose an excessive burden on the international court. Notably, the United States did not co-sponsor the resolution.

Pacific Island nations under severe climate threat

Like several other Pacific Island nations, Vanuatu is under threat from the rising sea levels, which could submerge large parts of the country. Climate scientists have attributed the aggravation of extreme weather conditions and sea level rise to the combustion of fossil fuels, which contributes to climate change. The resolution seeks the court's special attention towards the detrimental impacts faced by small island nations.

The resolution has now been forwarded to the court for further action.

Under the Paris Agreement of 2015, countries committed to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and to keep it below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F). As per the agreement, countries must present their strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to the United Nations and regularly update and refine those strategies.

“We are just ecstatic that the world has listened to the Pacific youth,” said Cynthia Houniuhi, president of Pacific Island students fighting climate change (PISFCC). “Through no fault of our own, we are living with devastating tropical cyclones, flooding, biodiversity loss and sea level rise. We have contributed the least to the global emissions that are drowning our land. As young people, the world’s failure to stop planet-killing emissions is not a theoretical problem. It is our present and it is our future that is being sold out,” she added.

Vanuatu's Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu stated that the primary objectives of the advisory opinion are to clarify the obligations of states concerning the Paris Agreement, safeguard biodiversity, and reinforce domestic policies.

“We are also clear eyed that existing international frameworks have significant gaps,” he said, adding that the opinion could push for stronger legal measures like negotiating a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty or criminalising “climate destroying activities”.