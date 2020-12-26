UN Peacekeepers Killed In Central African Republic Ahead Of Sunday Polls

The United Nations on Friday strongly condemned the attacks that killed three peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) and wounded two others. The three UN peacekeepers to die in Dékoa, Kémo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture, were from Burundi. They were killed by unidentified gunmen ahead of the Sunday presidential and parliamentary polls in the country.

The attacks came days after the United Nations rights office in the Central African Republic warned against "escalating violence" in the country ahead of polls. The United Nations said that it is alarmed by the rise in violence in CAR triggered by political grievances and hate speech, which has also caused displacement of civilians, including to neighbouring countries.

CAR is one of the richest countries in Africa in terms of minerals but remains a poor nation because of the instability and violence dating back decades. The unrest in the country has caused the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians. According to a UN official in the country, the insecurity has “panicked” the population and led to over 55,000 people fleeing their homes.

Unrest in CAR

The current unrest started after three main rebel groups formed a coalition on December 19 and accused President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of trying to interfere in the upcoming elections. The coalition named Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) launched an offensive against government forces trying to seize the capital Bangui. However, their march was stopped by the government forces with help from international partners from Russia and Rwanda.

A ceasefire was brokered between the warring sides which lasted for three days and fighting resumed again on Friday. Russia and Rwanda have sent military personnel to help the national army of CAR. The elections in the country will be held on December 27 and if no candidate secures over 50 percent of the votes, a second round will be held in February. The Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic has accepted the candidature of 17 individuals.

(Image Credit: UN/Website)