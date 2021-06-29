UN Peacekeeping Budget In Limbo, No Deal Means 'risk Of Mission Freeze'

On Monday, June 28, the UN diplomats sounded alarmed about the risk of a freeze on all of UN peacekeeping missions after member countries failed to reach a budget for the year 2021-2022 that commences on July 1. Financing of the UN Peacekeeping operations is the collective responsibility of all its 193 UN Member States but due to the multiple last-minute requests made by China and the African nations, a deal on the budget was deferred on June 28.

“The risk is that for a while until a decision on budgets is reached by the General Assembly, our missions will find themselves under strict constraints, to only spend on measures to protect our personnel,” UN under-secretary-general for peacekeeping operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, told a video press conference. Furthermore, he added that the situation was worrying, “especially in an environment in which most of our missions are operating in very difficult, problematic and dangerous circumstances.”

Last year, the UN’s Fifth Committee of the Administrative and Budgetary had submitted its 22 draft resolutions and 1 draft decision to the General Assembly for the authorization of a $6.51 billion budget. The deal was reached by June 23, although with the approved peacekeeping budget below the previous year’s level, that is an estimated 1.8 percent less than the Secretary-General’s request. But the amount covered the cost of the UN’s 13 peacekeeping missions from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020. It included the related funds for the United Nations Logistics Base at Brindisi, Italy; the Regional Service Centre in Entebbe, Uganda; and the peacekeeping support account.

UN peacekeeping 'most important tools', said the US delegation

Earlier, the representative of the United States stressed that the UN peacekeeping mission remains one of the “most important tools” for assisting the conflict-affected countries and helping them reach a resolution. US delegation sought to ensure that missions remain effective and operate. Meanwhile, last year, Uganda’s delegate, who spoke for the African Group, strongly urged Member States and groups to avoid any further attempts to make arbitrary cuts in the name of seeking efficiency. “We call attention to the adverse effects of doing more with less,” he said. The committee has also approved a draft resolution on improving the financial situation of the United Nations, as well as support the replenishment of the Special Account to improve the organization’s financial situation.