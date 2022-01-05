UN Raises $1.5 Billion To Help Afghans Amid Growing Humanitarian Crisis

After the Taliban takeover, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has become a matter of concern for the United Nations agencies and the international community. As the humanitarian situation is worsening day by day, the United Nations has revealed that they have so far raised USD 1.5 billion to address the situation of the people of Afghanistan, as per ANI report. The spokesperson of United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric has raised concern over the condition of the Afghans amid the freezing winters.

Stephane Dujarric has emphasised that the people in Afghanistan would face more challenges due to the ongoing freezing winter. He mentioned that so far, the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has collected USD 1.5 billion for the people of Afghanistan. Furthermore, he highlighted that the UN has supplied foodstuff to 7 million people in Afghanistan and relief assistance is also being given to Afghans.

Moreover, he stressed that the UN agencies will continue to help the Afghan people by providing them humanitarian aid. The UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric further stated that the snowfall has impacted most of the areas in the Central Asian nation and has resulted in delaying flights to Kabul, ANI cited Khaama Press report.

Humanitarian organisations have provided food assistance to 9 million people

As per the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, heavy rainfall and snowfall in Afghanistan have affected different places in the last 24 hours, affecting flight operations to and from Kabul Airport. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric informed the media during a regular briefing in New York that “further snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days”. Last month, the United Nations Security Council unanimously passed a resolution clearing the way for assistance to reach Afghans in desperate need of basic aid and preventing funds from getting into the hands of the Taliban.

In addition to this, since September 1, humanitarian organisations in Afghanistan have provided food assistance to 9 million people. A total of 201,000 children are receiving treatment for acute malnutrition and 4 million people have been provided with healthcare. Furthermore, 110K people have been given assistance during winters.

Heavy snowfall and rain have affected many parts of Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.



The harsh winter is compounding the severe conditions that many people are facing.



We are racing against time to deliver aid and supplies.https://t.co/sh03OD1Q6p — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) January 4, 2022

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP