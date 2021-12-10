UN Raises Alarm Over Rapidly Deteriorating Condition Of Women Under Taliban Regime

United Nations (UN) on Thursday raised alarm about rapidly deteriorating conditions of women in Afghanistan, something which is in contrast to the Taliban’s initial promise. Since August’s overhaul of power, conditions of women in the Central Asian country has been rapidly degrading with many of them witnessing restrictions on education, employment, clothing inter alia. Recently, UN Women issued a “Gender Alert” expressing concerns about the situation of females under the Taliban regime.

"Since 15 August 2021, there have been immediate and dramatic reversals on women's rights and fundamental freedom, particularly impacting their right to work, access to education, basic health and protection services, and participation of women and girls in the public sphere and decision-making mechanism," the gender report stated.

UN said that there was a “rapid reversal of their (females) rights across all areas of life." It went on to elaborate on the consequences of the restrictions and said that Afghanistan was currently facing a loss of US$ 1 billion solely due to restricting women from working. Additionally, it also talked about education stating that almost 60% of school dropouts were girls.

In a tweet earlier this month, UN Chief said, “9 in 10 women in Afghanistan experience at least one form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime”. "This Gender Alert also explores how the rights of women and girls are interconnected, meaning that rapid improvement across the full spectrum of women's rights is urgently needed," the report said.

Are the atrocities being repeated?

The Taliban’s previous regime marked the darkest time for Afghan women. During their rule, the Islamist group forbade women from getting any kind of education and blatantly denied their right to work. They also stopped women from travelling outside their homes without a male relative to accompany them. More gruesome acts included public executions. The Taliban chopped off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery. More recently, reports of Taliban killing women for donning inappropriate clothes, or violating several Sharia laws have surfaced.

