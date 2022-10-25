UN Raises Concern As Over 80 Killed In Deadly Airstrikes In Myanmar's Kachin State

More than 80 people including singers and musicians were killed at the 62nd anniversary of the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO), a prominent ethnic rebel minority’s main political organization. The airstrikes are being condemned by the United Nations (UN). According to members of the group and a rescue worker, the strikes were ordered late on Sunday in the northern state of Kachin and have also led to mounting civilian casualties, local media reported, citing the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) officers. Three fighter jets were seen hovering above the venue where the event was taking place, and Myanmar's military is yet to confirm it in an official statement.

Condemning the airstrikes, the UN in a statement on October 24 said, "The United Nations (UN) in Myanmar is deeply concerned and saddened by reports of airstrikes that took place in Hpakant, Kachin State around 8:00 PM on 23 October 2022."

Air raid was 'intentional': KIA

A KIA spokesman Naw Bu told the agencies over the phone that the attack was targeted at the celebrations of the Kachin army's political wing, the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO). The air raid was "intentional," the official reported noted, strongly condemning the strikes. "This is quite a wicked act," he reportedly informed, adding that it should be considered a war crime. The official death toll is yet to be confirmed, although the initial figures were put at 100. According to the UN, the airstrikes "appear to be excessive and disproportionate use of force by security forces against unarmed civilians is unacceptable and those responsible must be held to account."

"While the UN continues to verify the details of this attack, we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who were killed or injured. The UN calls for those injured to be availed urgent medical treatment, as needed," the UN mission in Myanmar noted separately in a statement.

Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO) and the Myanmar military Junta have been engaged in hostilities and several infighting incidents have been reported across locations in Kachin State and Sagaing Region. It also involves the People’s Defense Force (PDF), a resistance organization formed by civilian fighters against the military dictatorship within the conflict-marred nation. KIA accuses Junta of reinforcing its troops in its areas and restricting its fighters' movements. Clashes were also reported earlier in Kachin State’s Putao Township between the KIA and junta soldiers after KIA’s capture of several Junta military outposts.