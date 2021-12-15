UN Raises Concern Over Devastating Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan Again

In the midst of the ongoing political and economic crisis in Afghanistan, the citizens of the war-torn nation are experiencing a severe humanitarian catastrophe, the United Nations Human Rights Council cautioned on Tuesday. The UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif stated while speaking in Geneva that the existing authorities in Afghanistan must respect the basic fundamental rights and freedoms, as per the UN website.

🇦🇫 "The people of #Afghanistan face a profound humanitarian crisis that threatens the most basic of human rights" – @NadaNashif updates @UN_HRC on Afghanistan and outlines main concerns on the economic crisis, shrinking civic space and women's rights: https://t.co/8XYW5Kw7Qo pic.twitter.com/CM5PF7jrNR — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 14, 2021

The UN official stated, "Economic life is largely paralyzed with the collapse of the banking system and a severe liquidity crisis. With winter having arrived, women, men, boys and girls face severe poverty and hunger, and limited and deteriorating public services, particularly health care," as per the statement released by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

Nada Al-Nashif talks about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Al-Nashif further informed the Council that prior to the Taliban seizure in August, this year had already witnessed the largest number of civilian deaths on record, with women and children accounting for nearly half of the victims. Al-Nashif has even highlighted that as Afghans struggle to satisfy basic demands, they are forced to resort to extreme means such as child labour and child marriage. There have also been allegations of youngsters being sold, the UN website reported.

Despite the fact that violence has decreased since August, Afghan civilians still remain in danger of war, as violent attacks by the Islamic State Khorasan Province and other armed groups persist. According to the UN website, Al-Nashif's office has received "credible allegations" of over 100 executions of former Afghan national security officers as well as others connected to the previous government. While, nearly, 72 people have been killed by the Taliban.

In addition to this, the UN Deputy official stated claims that the existing scenario provides little protection to the citizens in terms of human rights. Women and girls, in particular, confront a lot of ambiguity about their rights to education, employment, as well as participation, which they have made significant progress in over the last two decades. Further, excluding women from working might result in economic damage of up to $1 billion, or 5% of the nation’s GDP.

According to the latest UN estimates, 60% of the 4.2 million Afghan children who are currently out of school are young girls, and another 8.8 million children are at risk of losing their education due to non-payment of salaries to the teachers and school closures. The safety and security of Afghan judges, prosecutors, and attorneys is one among the numerous worries raised by UN officials.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @UN-HCR)