UN Raises Concern Over Mounting Israel-Palestine Tensions After Airstrikes On Gaza Kill 10

In the wake of the latest flare-up in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza on Friday, United Nations (UN) raised ‘deep concern’ over the clashes, including the “targeted killing” of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader inside Gaza. In a statement, Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process noted that at least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes. He also mourned over the reported death of a five-year-old.

Wennesland said, “I am deeply concerned by the ongoing escalation between Palestinian militants and Israel, including the targeted killing today of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader inside Gaza. This takes place amidst mounting tensions across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip in recent weeks.”

“In the past few hours, at least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes. I am deeply saddened by reports that a five-year-old child has been killed in these strikes. There can be no justification for any attacks against civilians,” he added, while noting, “The continuing escalation is very dangerous. The launching of rockets must cease immediately, and I call on all sides to avoid further escalation.”

Deeply concerned by the ongoing escalation between #Palestine|ian militants & #Israel, including the targeted killing today of a PIJ leader inside #Gaza.

Don’t let the situation slide into the avoidable.

My full statement 👇

🔗https://t.co/S1Qd8441SP pic.twitter.com/qHJ4Ckalzq — Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) August 5, 2022

The UN representative's remarks came as media reports stated that the Palestinians fired over 100 rockets at Israel from the disputed Gaza Strip in retaliation to the Israeli side pounding the enclave with missile strikes. The clashes claimed several lives. On Friday, Israel launched a series of attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing Taysir al-Jabari, a commander of the Al Quds Brigades, the military arm of Islamic Jihad. Israel said in a statement that it targetted the militant group in response to an “imminent threat”.

Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza have been involved in clashes for several decades and have already fought at least four wars. Both sides indulged in multiple smaller battles over the period of the last 15 years, claiming the lives of around 2 million Palestinian residents.

Israel said it launched attacks based on ‘concrete threats’

After a blast was heard in Gaza City and smoke was spotted coming out from the seventh floor of a tall building, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his country launched the attacks based on “concrete threats.” He said, “This government has a zero-tolerance policy for any attempted attacks — of any kind — from Gaza towards Israeli territory”.

The Israeli PM said his country “will not sit idly by when there are those who are trying to harm its civilians.”

He added that “Israel isn’t interested in a broader conflict in Gaza but will not shy away from one either.”

Image: AP