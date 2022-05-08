UN Raises Concerns On Taliban's Burqa Mandate For Afghan Women; Urges To Keep Promises

In an immediate response to the Taliban's burqa mandate for Afghan women in public, the United Nations has raised concerns in regards to it, further urging the extremist group to keep up with their prior promises of protecting the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took to Twitter and said that he was alarmed by the latest development from Afghanistan. "I'm alarmed by today's announcement by the Taliban that women must cover their faces in public and leave home only in cases of necessity. I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women & girls, and their obligations under international human rights law," Antonio Guterres tweeted.

The UN has also cautioned that the Taliban's hijab mandate might go on to further strain engagement with the international community.

UNAMA seeks clarification on Taliban's hijab decision

Raising concern over the hijab decision, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has issued a statement wherein it said, "Information they have received suggests this is a formal directive rather than a recommendation, and that it will be implemented and enforced."

It also noted that the decision contradicts a lot of promises made by the Taliban regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls, that had been promised to the international community by Taliban representatives during discussions and negotiations over the past decade.

In addition to this, UNAMA will be immediately requesting meetings with the Taliban de facto authorities to seek clarification on the status of this decision and further also engage in consultations with members of the international community regarding its implications, reported ANI citing Pajhwok Afghan News.

Notably, this came after the Taliban on Saturday announced that women must cover their faces in public, according to a decree from the group's supreme leader.

Image: AP