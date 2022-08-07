UN Ready To Support Sri Lanka's Immediate And Long-term Needs, Says Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday, August 7, congratulated Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasizing that his leadership will be extremely crucial in ensuring peace and stability in Colombo and will usher the nation out of its devastating economic and financial crisis. Guterres announced in a statement that the UN will assist President Wickremesinghe in drafting a " national strategy" to overcome the economic woes, that shall be implemented with consensus among all political parties.

"I wish to encourage dialogue among all stakeholders, including consultation with the public, as well as respect for rule of law and fundamental human rights principles," UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced, according to Daily Mirror. "Moreover, I take this opportunity to welcome the efforts of your country on the political participation of women and to encourage your leadership to accelerate progress,” he added.

UN chief pledged the longstanding support of the United Nations to the government and citizens of Sri Lanka. He declared that the international agency will help its tattered economy recover by coming up with a plan that caters to its long-term needs. Guterres stated that the UN "looks forward to continuing its cooperation to advance peace-building, sustainable development and human rights for the benefit of all Sri Lankans."

A roadmap to revive the embattled economy of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka had also announced that it is drafting a roadmap to revive the embattled economy that has led to the scarcity of the basic commodities including food and medicines. It plans to submit a debt restructure plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of August. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament that the island nation of 22 million people has been unable to pay for essential imports of food items, fertiliser, medicines and fuel because of drying up of the foreing currency reserve and that he he is drafting a plan that could be agreed on by the IMF leading to a road to recovery.

The government, he staed, had managed to arrange a round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and will table a plan designed by the financial and legal experts Lazard and Clifford, Wickremesinghe had said. IMF in a statement had also hurled assurances stating that it hopes to complete the negotiations with Sri Lanka on a bailout package "as quickly as possible." As the country remains in bankruptcy, Sri Lankan President, the six-time prime minister and veteran politician, told local press reporters that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund to alleviate country's economic crisis has been pushed back to September due to the civili unrest.