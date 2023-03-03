UN Reform Has To Be Top Priority Agenda At Global Level: Bangladeshi Minister

Reform of the UN has to be a top priority agenda at the global level and the Global North has to do much more than what it is doing to bridge the gap with the Global South, Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam said on Friday.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, Alam said the G20 presidency is going to remain in the Global South for the next three years and there is no better opportunity to bridge the gap between the Global North and South.

"There is a disconnect between North and South. We are so far behind, the big issues like the war are impacting everyone but they (Global North) have much ability to cope with it and sail through the rough but we have very limited resources," the Bangladeshi leader said at the session titled 'The New High Table: Realigning the G20 in a Changing World'.