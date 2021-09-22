UN Refugee Chief Filippo Grandi Shocked At Images Of 'deplorable Conditions' At US Border

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Tuesday, 21 September, said that he was “shocked” to see the images of “deplorable conditions” at the US border in Del Rio, Texas. According to a press release, Grandi informed that over 14,000 Haitians had gathered at the US border after arduous journeys from a number of countries in the Americas. He even reiterated the call for the US government to “fully and immediately” lift its Title 42 restrictions, which denies most people arriving at the southwest US land border any opportunity to request asylum.

Grandi said, “The summary, mass expulsions of individuals currently under way under the Title 42 authority, without screening for protection needs, is inconsistent with international norms and may constitute refoulement”.

He added, “I reiterate UNHCR’s call for the US government immediately and fully to lift its Title 42 restrictions in effect since March of 2020 which continue to deny most people arriving at the southwest US land border any opportunity to request asylum”.

DHS Secy warn migrants against illegal crossing

Meanwhile, Grandi’s statement comes after the head of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Alejandro Mayorkas travelled to Del Rio to warn migrants who amassed there against illegal border crossing. Mayorkas issued a stark warning and said, “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life”.

While over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed from an encampment camp in Texas, Mayorkas defended the decision and called it “challenging and heartbreaking”. His statement included a response for immediately expelling migrants and for using horse patrols to stop them from entering the town. The US official and US Border patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said that they would look into agents on horseback using what appeared to be whips and their horses to push back migrants.

However, both the officers also added that they saw nothing apparently wrong based on photos and videos. Ortiz said that it can be confusing to distinguish between migrants and smugglers. He added that he would investigate to make sure there were no “unacceptable” actions by the agents.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP