The United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi has warned of a potential humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan as only one-third of the urgently needed funds which will be given to the nation for aid have been disbursed. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chief Grandi has asked the donor countries to keep their financial commitments and said, “can you please concretely pledge support where it is immediately necessary," CGTN reported.

Grandi who has visited the war-torn nation after the August 15 takeover by the Taliban stated at a news conference that pledges have been taken and now it was an issue of disbursing them as Afghanistan requires those funds soon. He went on to say that it is more like a race against time to meet humanitarian requirements as severe winter is nearing in the hilly nation. He further added that the collapse of services in the banking sector and the economic risks are triggering a far larger humanitarian disaster.

UN's $606 million specially requested fund to finance humanitarian relief

Just over a month, following the defeat of Kabul, on September 17, a ministerial summit in Geneva hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres witnessed donor nations commit $1.2 billion for financial assistance. However, it remained unclear that how much of this money would go toward the UN's $606 million specially requested fund to finance humanitarian relief for 11 million Afghan citizens by the end of 2021.

Filippo Grandi also informed that only 35 per cent of the total amount had been dispersed so far, whereas only 18% of the 300 million dollars requested by his agency, the UNHCR, had been obtained. He further stated that UN organisations like the World Health Organization, the World Food Program, as well as UNICEF had infrastructure and equipment in Afghanistan. Grandi also asked countries to keep providing development aid to a country that was largely reliant on it before the Taliban gained power.

According to UN News, Afghanistan has long been afflicted by conflict and displacement, as well as widespread poverty, severe drought, and now the COVID-19 outbreak. over 18 million citizens in Afghanistan depend on humanitarian assistance to live, while war and instability have driven over 3.5 million people to abandon their homes which comprises almost 700,000 alone this year. The nation's healthcare system is in disarray, and the economy is on the edge of collapse. UN News further reports that the rights of women and girls, and also minorities, are under severe threat.

(Image: AP)