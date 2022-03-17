UN Renews Mandate In Afghanistan, To Help Afghans Tide Over Humanitarian Crisis

In a key development, The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has renewed its mandate in Afghanistan to March 17, 2023. The Afghan mission also expressed its deep appreciation to the security council for their support for the UNAMA resolution. This will support the Afghan people and in establishing peace & stability in the war-torn region.

Notably, UNAMA is a political mission established by the UN Security Council in March 2002 at the request of the Afghanistan administration. The UN-supported organisation provides political offices in Afghanistan, works with and supports the government, helps the process of peace and reconciliation, monitors and promotes human rights and the protection of civilians in armed conflict, promotes good governance and encourages regional cooperation.



"The Permanent Mission Of Afghanistan in the United Nations in New York welcomes the adoption of the UNSC resolution extending UNAMA mandate through March 17, 2023," a statement issued by the Permanent Mission Of Afghanistan in the United Nations stated. The statement by the Afghan mission further added, "The Afghan mission expresses its deep appreciation to the security council members for their support for the UNAMA mandate resolution. This signifies the continued solidarity and unwavering commitment to supporting the Afghan people and promoting peace & stability in Afghanistan."



🙌 Today the #SecurityCouncil renewed the mandate of #UNAMA in #Afghanistan



This resolution sends a clear message that the #UNSC stands firmly behind the UN’s continued support to the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges & uncertainty#NorwayUNSC🇳🇴@unafghanistan pic.twitter.com/YvCephkDzJ — NorwayUN (@NorwayUN) March 17, 2022

Humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan by UNAMA and India

According to External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, India has so far delivered 8000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via four consignments. As per a UNAMA report, "Overlapping challenges, including drought, intensifying conflict resulting in new displacements, and a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, left almost half of the population of Afghanistan in humanitarian need in 2021. Between 1 January and 30 June, humanitarian partners reached more than 7.8 million people in 394 of 401 districts, out of a targeted 15.7 million people, with life-saving assistance."



In a bid to combat the ongoing pandemic, various measures were undertaken on a war footing, the report added, "The United Nations had provided 10 oxygen plants since 15 June and at least 83 oxygen concentrators in July. As of 22 August, more than 1.6 million people had been partially vaccinated, with close to 900,000 being fully vaccinated. Vaccination among women and vulnerable groups remained disproportionately lower."



It is pertinent to mention here that Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban on August 15, 2021, after the withdrawal of the American troops, however, the country, in the absence of an organised government structure, lurched into a humanitarian crisis.

