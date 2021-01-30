UN Report: Over 92 Million People In European Union Experience Poverty

Over 92.4 million people of the European Union experienced poverty, concluded the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter after his visit to the region. During his visit, he met with EU and national policymakers and officials from over 20 institutions and he said that he was impressed by the dedication of all the people. In the official report, Schutter wrote, “I was impressed by the dedication of all those with whom I met, and by their commitment to seize the moment of this unprecedented crisis as an opportunity to make Europe more inclusive. But if poverty could be eliminated with good intentions, the EU would have long eradicated it”.

The way countries will spend EU recovery funds is based on technocratic assessments without voices of people in poverty - social targets must be integrated.



The EU must end mismatch between economy and social dimensions.



It’s now or never.



Low levels of inequality

Making a strong remark, Schutter said that if the EU is ready to take its commitments seriously then a balancing of macroeconomic and social policies is needed. The EU needs to place international human rights obligations at its core as just good intentions are not enough. As per the report, the EU, as a whole, enjoys low levels of inequality and income concentration. However, one in five people, that is, over 92.4 million or 21.1 per cent of the population are still at risk of poverty in the EU. Also, inequality levels have worsened since the 2008 crisis. The reports said, “A total of 19.4 million children, representing 23.1%, are at risk of poverty across the Union, an exceedingly high number for developed country standards”.

The poverty numbers are also gender based. For instance, the report says that the women experience higher poverty rates than men (22.3 per cent vs 20.4 per cent). The report further explains that this gap grows wider with growing age (22.3 per cent vs 18.2 per cent). There is also a gender gap between pensions. Its ranges between 1.8 per cent and 48.7 per cent across Member States, but it is estimated at a staggering 37.2 per cent on average.

'The missing piece'

Schutter said, “EU member states all too often "compete with each other in very unhelpful ways", stifling social progress. He added, “They race to the bottom by lowering taxes, wages, and worker protections because they think that's how they can attract investors and improve... competitiveness. The fight against poverty is the missing piece of this Green Deal" even though it was presented as a key component”.

To simplify the process of upward social convergence, more systematic references to international human rights standards could help. Also, member states should be encouraged to better align their international commitments. This will help them go a long way ‘towards creating a more level playing field and combating the worst instances of social dumping’.

