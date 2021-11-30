UN Report Reveals 20 People Killed In Latest Attack On IDP Site In DRC; 4th Since Nov 19

Nearly 20 people have been killed and numerous more were injured during a violent assault on an internally displaced people's (IDPs) camp in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a United Nations reoprt on Monday. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) revealed that the recent raid near Drodro, in Djugu territory, Ituri, is the fourth attack targeting mostly IDPs in the province since November 19.

Further, the DRC's Humanitarian Coordinator, David McLachlan-Karr has voiced his concern after the attack by an armed group on the IDPs camp. The violent assault in the early hours of Sunday, November 28, killed several individuals, which even include women and children, as per a press release from the Humanitarian Coordinator.

.@HCinDRCongo @DMcLachlanK has expressed his outrage following a new attack by an armed group on an IDP site in Ituri province. Several people, including #women and #children, were killed and others injured in a violent incursion on Sunday morning. — OCHA DRC 🧡 (@UNOCHA_DRC) November 29, 2021

'I am shocked, outraged and deeply saddened by these repeated attacks': DRC's Humanitarian Coordinator

"I am shocked, outraged and deeply saddened by these repeated attacks on civilians who are forced to leave their homes to seek safety from the violence. It is imperative to protect these populations. I reiterate that these women, men and children must be allowed to live in peace," McLachlan-Karr stated in the press release.

According to OCHA, the new strike on Sunday is part of a troubling trend in regards to civilian safety and security as well as humanitarian aid accessibility. Due to instability and attacks on displaced people' camps, tens of thousands of individuals are unable to receive humanitarian aid. Some UN humanitarian partners have even put their efforts on hold because of the violence. The release further reads that 1.7 million people have been displaced in Ituri Province.

McLachlan-Karr further went on to say that the recent assault on the IDP site in DRC is in breach of international humanitarian law and the Kampala Convention which was signed in 2009 on internally displaced persons. He further urged to stop the violence immediately. He has also noted, “I don’t want to count anymore the number of attacks that these vulnerable people are already enduring,” and assured that the humanitarian support will be deployed rapidly. He has further asked the Congolese government, both national and provincial, to take immediate steps to safeguard people, particularly those who have been displaced.

Meanwhile, last week, armed rebels stormed camp shelters for displaced persons in the eastern Congo, killing at least 18 people. On Monday, the country's army reported that militias from the Congolese Cooperative for Development (CODECO) stormed and assaulted two communities in the Ituri area. According to the Associated Press, the local officials and a nonprofit that monitors violence in the area stated that the death toll fluctuates from 18 to 29.

(Image: Twitter/ @DMcLachlanK/ AP)