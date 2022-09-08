The United Nations, in a recent report, underscored that the target of achieving full gender equality could take nearly 300 years. According to a report published on Wednesday by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), it noted if the current rate of progress continues, the goal of providing an equal podium for women, would take nearly three centuries. The study claimed that the situation has worsened further during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and added they have to face violent conflict, sexual violence and others.

8 years.



That's the time we still have to achieve the #GlobalGoals by 2030, and gender equality cuts across all 17 of them.

Do you think we can still make it?



Check the brand new @UN_Women & @UNDESA 2022 Gender Snapshot report: https://t.co/CEAUazTV9J#SDG5 #GenderData — UN Women (@UN_Women) September 7, 2022

"This is a tipping point for women’s rights and gender equality as we approach the halfway mark to 2030," said Sima Bahous, Executive Director at UN Women. "We must rally now to invest in women and girls to reclaim and accelerate progress. The data show undeniable regressions in their lives made worse by the global crises – in incomes, safety, education and health. The longer we take to reverse this trend, the more it will cost us all," Bahous added. The report called for urgent action to ban violence against women, and protect their rights in marriage and family. Else, the situation will continue for generations, warned the United Nations. The report warns that at the current rate of progress, it will take up to 286 years to close gaps in legal protection and remove discriminatory laws.

Progress should be made 17 times faster: UN report

Furthermore, it will take 140 years for women to achieve equal representation in leadership positions in the workplace, and 40 years for the same to happen in national parliaments, according to the report. Meanwhile, the study found eradicating child marriage by 2030, progress should be 17 times faster than in the last decade, with girls from the poorest rural households and in conflict-affected areas expected to suffer the most. "Cascading global crises are putting the achievement of the SDGs in jeopardy, with the world’s most vulnerable population groups disproportionately impacted, in particular women and girls. Gender equality is a foundation for achieving all SDGs and it should be at the heart of building back better," said Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, an Assistant Secretary-General at UN DESA.

Image: Pixabay/Representational