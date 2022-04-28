UN Report Says Land Restoration By 2050 Will Add Area Size Of India And Pakistan

A United Nations report on chronic land degradation reveals that the restoration of the land by the year 2050 would add nearly 4 million square kilometres of natural areas, which is roughly the size of India and Pakistan. According to a press release from UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), “By 2050, an additional 4 million square kilometres of natural areas (the size of India and Pakistan)”, will be witnessed with the highest gains expected in South and Southeast Asia and Latin America. Further, the release added, “Protections would prevent land degradation by logging, burning, draining, or conversion.”

This has been reported in the UNCCD's 2nd edition of the Global Land Outlook (GLO). This new UN report provides an unprecedented outline of the world's repercussions of three scenarios through 2050; business, restoration of 50 million square kilometres of land, as well as recovery measures supplemented by conservation of natural areas that are important for certain ecosystems functions.

The release further highlighted the fact that up to 40% of the planet's land has been degraded, affecting half of the humankind directly and threatening approximately half of global GDP which is nearly $44 trillion. According to the report, if things stay the same until 2050, the researchers predicted further deterioration of an area nearly the size of South America.

Furthermore, the GLO 2 study went on to say that in comparison to the baseline, an extra 83 gigatonnes of carbon will be stored by 2050. Rising carbon storage and avoided emissions would be equal to over seven years of current world emissions.

As per the report, land recovery and reduction of degradation, greenhouse gas emissions, as well as biodiversity loss might provide an annual economic return of $125-140 trillion, or up to 50% of the $93 trillion global GDP in 2021.

Trying to restore land would provide over one-third of cost-effective climate change mitigation

The report also noted that repurposing only $1.6 trillion of the yearly $700 billion in perverse subsidies granted to the fossil fuel and agriculture industries over the next decade would enable governments to reach their present goals of restoring 1 billion damaged hectares by 2030. The region would be the size of the United States or China, with 250 million hectares of farmland, as per the report.

In addition to this, trying to restore land, soils, forests, and other ecosystems would provide more than one-third of the cost-effective climate change mitigation which is needed to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, as per the report, while also supporting biodiversity conservation, reducing poverty, human health, and other essential sustainable development goals.

Apart from these, restoration initiatives and programmes tend to generate long-term multiplier impacts that enhance rural economies and contribute to broader regional development, according to the GLO 2 report. Additionally, they create employment that cannot be outsourced, and they boost demand, which benefits local economies and communities.

Meanwhile, hundreds of instances from around the world were also highlighted by GLO2, demonstrating the possibility of land restoration.

This study has been released before the UNCCD's 15th Conference of Parties, which will be held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire (COP15, 9-20 May).

Referring to the GLO 2 report, Ibrahim Thiaw, the UNCCD's Executive Secretary, stated, “Modern agriculture has altered the face of the planet more than any other human activity. We need to urgently rethink our global food systems, which are responsible for 80% of deforestation, 70% of freshwater use, and the single greatest cause of terrestrial biodiversity loss," as per the press release.

