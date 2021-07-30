UN Report Warns Of 6,000 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Taliban Terrorists Operating In Afghanistan

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is notorious for playing a double-sided game while maintaining its unjust diplomacy. On a recent development, 6000 terrorists from TTP have reportedly been operating from the Afghan side of the border. A report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) warned about the growing tension.

UN's report on the growing TTP strength

Taliban has played denial mode when asked about any presence of foreign terrorists in Afghanistan. They have always intended to seize control of Pakistani territories along the Afghan border in a bid to make them independent. The TTP which holds its base in the eastern district of the Nangarhar Province, near the border of Pakistan has maintained ties with the Taliban despite growing distrust. According to a report prepared by the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, it says that the TTP along with possessing 'distinctive anti-Pakistan objectives', has continued to support Taliban militants inside Afghanistan against Afghan forces. The report said, "The return of splinter groups to the TTP fold has increased its strength, of which current Member State estimates range between 2,500 and 6,000 armed fighters, with one Member State assessing that the upper range is more accurate. The report added that the Taliban had been inconsistent with regards to its approach towards foreign terrorists. "The Taliban’s effort to suppress such outfits has been more pronounced in cases of foreign terrorist fighters with suspected leanings Islamic State and TTP. Attempted enforcement has reportedly led to clashes (some fatal) between the Taliban and TTP over operational restrictions placed on the latter." the report added. It concluded by asserting, "Although the majority are affiliated foremost with the Taliban, many also support [Al-Qaeda]. Others are allied with ISIL or have ISIL sympathies".

Who are the Tehreek-i-Taliban in Pakistan

The TTP or simply the Pakistan Taliban is considered a far-right Islamist Pashtun-based terrorist group. Most Taliban groups in Pakistan blend under the umbrella organization of the TTP. The TTP aims to overthrow the government of Pakistan by waging a terrorist campaign against the Pakistani armed forces. After years of factionalism and infighting, the TPP underwent a reorganization and reunification under the leadership of Noor Wali Mehsud. This aforementioned step had made the TTP more deadly and has led to increased attacks. The TTP and certain splinter groups including Shehryar Mehsud group, Jamaat-ul- Ahrar (JuA), and Hizb-ul-Ahrar reunified between December 2019 to August 2020 while Al Qaeda was reportedly involved in the modernization of these groups.

