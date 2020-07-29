North Korean Women Faced 'multiple And Serious' Violence In Detention: UN Report

A recent United Nations human rights report noted that North Korean women detained, between 2009 and 2019, in prison camps suffered from torture, rape and other forms of ‘multiple and serious’ violence by security and police officers. While citing accounts from over 100 women, the human rights group reported that women detained in prison camps, after failing to flee the country, were deprived of food, sleep, daylight and fresh air.

According to the UN report titled ‘I Still Feel The Pain’, the human rights investigators in Seoul interviewed more than 100 North Korean women after which they found that they were subjected to torture, invasive body searches, forced abortions and even rape by authorities. The UN body also noted that the conditions in pre-trial detention centres and holding centres fall below international human right norms and standards.

Conditions below human rights standards

While North Korea did not immediately react to the report, the UN humans right body said that the women detainees consistently recounted physical beating as an integral part of the interrogation process in detention centres. Further, the report noted that the detainees in short-term labour camps as well as holding cells and prisons were also required to perform forced manual labour, often in the construction or agricultural sectors.

One woman was quoted saying, “I did not sleep and worked because I did not want to be beaten. It was excruciating to a level that I even attempted to commit suicide”.

Another former detainee, while recalling her first nights in detention in 2010, said, “He threatened that he was [an officer]... so that I would be humiliated if I rejected him. He even told me he could help me to be released sooner if I did as he said”.

While all the women interviewed by the UN body eventually managed to defect to South Korea, Daniel Collinge, who is a UN human rights officer and who also co-authored the report, said that the project was aimed at putting pressure on Pyongyang to improve the situation. He reportedly also urged other countries not to deport defectors who risk their lives to achieve freedom and prosperity.

