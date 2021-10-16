UN Representative Says 'gender Equality' Is Crucial For Development & Peace In Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, life for women and girls has totally changed. Over the past month, the world has witnessed how women and girls in Afghanistan are being treated. Even after two months of the Taliban government, women in Afghanistan stand nowhere as they have been deprived of every right and the situation continues to worsen day by day. In the latest development over the women's issue in Afghanistan, the Deputy Representative for UN Women in Afghanistan, Alison Davidian, has raised her voice for gender equality for long-term development and lasting peace in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban came into power, they have formed a cabinet and appointed several members from within their group but did not include any women in ministerial posts. Criticising the move, Davidian said that the all-male caretaker cabinet has abolished women from the ministry and is not allowing women to work and get out of homes without a male escort in some provinces. According to a report published by Khaama Press, Davidian promised that the United Nations will stay committed to women's upliftment and will not stop women's advocacy. The UN Deputy Representative also expressed concern over the little assistance being provided by the international community to Afghan women and the increasing violence against women across the world.

"Violence against women by their intimate partners increased around the world, including Afghanistan after COVID-19. UN Women will work with partners to ensure services are given to Afghan women to prevent violence," said Davidian in the report.

According to the report, Davidian also highlighted the looming crisis in Afghanistan as the country is facing a heavy economic crisis and living on support from the international community. She concluded by saying that the only way the war-ravaged country can heal is through the full participation of women in all dimensions of society.

Afghanistan situation

Women in Afghanistan are still forced to stay at home and are not allowed to leave their houses for work, except for teachers and doctors, reported Khaama Press. Girls are not at all allowed to attend classrooms or step out of the houses, which is why they mostly remain in houses. The Taliban, on the other hand, is desperately trying to shed their brutal image of the previous regime in order to gain support from the international community.

With Inputs from ANI