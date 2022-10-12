UN Rights Body 'alarmed' Over Sentencing Of Minors Under Hong Kong's National Security Law

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights have raised alarm over the sentencing of five people, including four minors under the National Security law in Hong Kong. Ravina Shamdasani, Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, stressed that the UN Human Rights Office and a number of UN human rights mechanisms have repeatedly raised concerns over the negative effects of the National Security Law on fundamental rights and freedoms in the Hong Kong Special administrative region of China. The statement of UN High Commissioner comes after five teenagers have been sentenced to three years detention in Hong Kong for support to overthrow the Chinese government.

"We are alarmed by the sentencing on Saturday of another five people – four of them minors – under the National Security Law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China (Hong Kong SAR)," Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

This is the first instance where the national security law has been used in court against teenagers who are under the age of 18 years in Hong Kong, BBC News reported. Notably, the National Security Law was introduced by China in 2020, which restricted the autonomy of the city and facilitated the prosecution of protesters. The law criminalises any act of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces. In the statement, Ravina Shamdasani called on the authorities of Hong Kong SAR to abide their obligations under international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"The Convention on the Rights of the Child in Article 37 states that the arrest, detention or imprisonment of a child shall be in conformity with the law and shall be used only as a measure of last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time," Ravina Shamdasani added.

Defendants used social media to advocate overthrowing Chinese govt: Court

The court observed that the defendants had used street booths and social media to advocate a "bloody revolution" to overthrow the Chinese authority, as per the BBC News report. Reportedly, the teenagers aged between 16 and 19 years are members of ‘Returning Valiant’, a pro-Hong Kong independence group. During the hearing in the court, Judge Kwok Wai-kin noted that the residents of Hong Kong "could have been greatly harmed even if one person is incited." The judge cited defendant's "age and maturity" as the reason for sentencing the individual to a detention facility instead of prison. The judge further announced that the individuals had been sentenced to three years. Notably, the case also involves two adults who are due to be sentenced in November.

