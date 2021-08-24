UN Rights Chief Calls For Mechanism To Monitor Implementation Of Taliban's Promises

As the crisis in Afghanistan continues to exacerbate, the UN rights chief has called for the protection of human rights asserting she has received “harrowing” reports of their violations in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover. On Monday, Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the list of abuses encompasses public executions of civilians and Afghan soldiers, erosion of women rights, recruitment of child soldiers, and crackdown of peaceful protests, amongst others. While the UN leader did not elaborate further, observers have speculated possibilities of the revival of the Taliban’s ultra-austere 1990s regime.

"In recent weeks, my Office has received harrowing and credible reports of the impact on civilians of violations of international humanitarian law, as well as violations and abuses of human rights, by the parties to the conflict," she said.

Increase in civilian casualties

Urging the Taliban to fulfil their commitment to protecting human rights, Bachelet said that flouting any rules would jeopardise their legitimacy- both vis-a-vis civilians and other states. The envoy urged the insurgents to adopt norms of responsive government and to establish reconciliation with the public.

"UNAMA's Protection of Civilians report from 1 January to 30 June this year already indicated an increase in civilian casualties of nearly 50 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Unquestionably, that toll further increased over the months of July and August," she said.

🇦🇫#Afghanistan: UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet calls for a dedicated mechanism to closely monitor the evolving human rights situation, including the Taliban's implementation of its promises, with a focus on prevention.



Read 👉 https://t.co/e7Ww8roowk@UN_HRC #SS31 pic.twitter.com/7fw8hp2ILX — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) August 24, 2021

She also voiced grave concerns on female rights and asserted that treatment of women would mark a “fundamental red line”, and urged the insurgents to stand up to their promise of safeguarding women’s rights. Soon after concluding their blitz, the Taliban promised to allow women to work and educate themselves, but the vow seems empty looking at their previous regime.

Meanwhile, Bachelet urged the Taliban to honour their commitments and refrain from reprisals. "The onus is now fully on the Taliban to translate these commitments into reality," she said. The high commissioner warned that indulging in rights violations would “undermine the legitimacy of perpetrators” both vis-a-vis people and international institutions. "A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she said calling for "respect for their rights to liberty, freedom of movement, education, self-expression and employment."

Image Credit: AP