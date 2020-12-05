UN Rights Expert Demands Clemency For Lisa Montgomery Citing Inadequate Legal Assistance

The United Nations independent human rights experts have written to the United States government expressing concerns about the planned execution of Lisa Montgomery. The group of 10 rights experts has called on the US government to consider clemency for Lisa Montgomery amid concerns that she received inadequate legal assistance during her trial in 2007. Lisa Montgomery, who is convicted of killing Bobbie Jo Stinnett in 2006 and then removing an unborn child from her womb, is scheduled to be executed on January 12.

'State betrayed her'

The UN rights group has said that the United States government failed to provide Montgomery with adequate legal assistance and also failed to care for the mental health conditions she suffered from. Montgomery, who was a victim of child prostitution, rape, and incest, reportedly suffered from severe mental health problems at the time of the crime, which was not considered during her judicial trial.

"Ms. Montgomery was the victim of an extreme level of physical and sexual abuse throughout her life against which the State never provided protection and for which it failed to offer remedies. She suffered from several mental health conditions which the State failed to care for. When it came to the capital proceedings, the State betrayed her yet again, neglecting to consider these essential and determining facts as mitigating circumstances," the experts said in their letter.

If Montgomery is executed as planned, she would become the first women in the United States to die from the death penalty in 67 years. Montgomery reportedly met Stinnett online and falsely claimed to be pregnant. After scheduling a meeting with Stinnett, Montgomery went to the latter's home and killed her by strangulating her from behind. She then removed the unborn child from Stinnett's womb before fleeing from the crime spot. Montgomery then introduced the child as her own but was caught after police tracked her down through online prints that she had left while communicating with Stinnett.

