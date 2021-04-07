UN Says 1 In 3 People Critically Hungry In DR Congo, 'can't Have Kids Going To Bed Hungry'

A total of 27.3 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo are going through an “acute” food insecurity, while another seven million are going through “emergency” levels of acute hunger, reports the United Nations. The latest Integrated Phase Classification analysis states that the African country is home to the highest number of people in the world who require urgent food security assistance. The UN humanitarians on Tuesday, April 6, warned that the levels of hunger in the nation are at a “staggering” record high. Also, this is now affecting one in three people.

Majority of the population analysed

According to the reports by the UN news, Peter Musoko, WFP’s DR Congo representative said, “For the first time ever we were able to analyse the vast majority of the population, and this has helped us to come closer to the true picture of the staggering scale of food insecurity in the DRC”. He further added, “This country should be able to feed its population and export a surplus. We cannot have children going to bed hungry and families skipping meals for an entire day”. READ | MEA briefs UN on pro-Khalistan organisation SFJ, reveals group's anti-national acts

The UN agencies said that there are various factors that have led to this situation. Conflict can be considered as a prominent cause. This covers areas including central Kasais, along with the eastern provinces of Ituri, North and South Kivu and Tanganyika. Other factors may involve the crisis which includes a slump in the country’s economy. Also, the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 may have contributed to the same.

Aristide Ongone Obame, FAO Representative in DRC said, “The recurring conflicts in eastern DRC and the suffering they bring remain of great concern. The main agricultural season is around the corner and there is no time to waste”. He further added that upholding the social and political stability are “essential to strengthen food security and boost the resilience of vulnerable populations”. He urged that there is an urgent need to focus on growing more food and boosting the livestock will also help.

(Image Credits: RepresentativeImage/Unsplash)