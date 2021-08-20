UN Says 12.2 Million People In Afghanistan Acutely Food Insecure, Relief Crisis Worsening

The United Nations humanitarians stated on Thursday that the assistance situation in Afghanistan is rapidly deteriorating. They estimate that 12.2 million individuals are food insecure. While thousands of Afghans citizens are fleeing or attempting to flee the country, 735,000 individuals returned to the country this year from Iran, Pakistan, among others, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Humanitarian assistance is "desperately needed" in these countries.

Now, as always, we remain committed to the people of #Afghanistan and will do everything possible to stay and provide assistance, especially to the most vulnerable. ~ Principals of the IASC



Full statement https://t.co/6eUuCCIXXU@cejjimenez @abbymaxman @WHO @WFP @UNOCHA @UNFPA pic.twitter.com/0VNUbvtTn8 — Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) (@iascch) August 19, 2021

UN says 12.2 million people in Afghanistan are acutely food insecure

"Humanitarian needs are expected to deteriorate further in the second half of the year due to drought. Some 12.2 million people are already acutely food insecure and the majority of those will be further affected by drought," the IASC said. Thousands of people have been reported leaving or attempting to flee through Kabul airport. The people of Afghanistan, according to the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), require assistance today more than ever due to the Taliban takeover.

"At the start of 2021, half the population of Afghanistan - including more than 4 million women and nearly 10 million children - already needed humanitarian assistance," said the IASC.

"We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan."



-- @antonioguterres urges the international community to stand, work & act together to uphold human rights for all & ensure Afghanistan is never again used as a safe haven for terrorists. https://t.co/A3NJ6HC8Yb pic.twitter.com/zPHqLRpu2R — United Nations (@UN) August 16, 2021

Severe acute malnutrition has grown by 16 per cent in Afghanistan

According to the humanitarians, severe acute malnutrition has grown by 16 per cent. A total of 9,00,000 people are affected. Malnutrition in children with moderate acute malnutrition increased by 11 per cent, affecting 3.1 million children. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), a below-average wheat harvest is projected, while animal yields are expected to be low due to poor pastures and feed availability. Drought and conflict lowered agricultural activity by 28 per cent. With more than half of the year gone, the Humanitarian Response Plan in Afghanistan is only 37 per cent financed. Because of the rise in displacement, funding for emergency housing and assistance items is very critical, but only 4 per cent of the funds requested have been received.

"Prices for food commodities continue to be at elevated levels. Further temporary inflationary effects with conflict-related movement restrictions have affected the prices of staples. Wheat, rice, sugar and cooking oil have increased by more than 50 per cent compared with pre-COVID-19 prices, with monthly increases in 2021 of between 1 and 4 per cent," the OCHA said.

I am allocating $8 million from @UNCERF to support the humanitarian response to the earthquake that struck #Haiti yesterday.



This allocation will provide essentials like healthcare, clean water, emergency shelter, and sanitation for people affected by the disaster. pic.twitter.com/YAhYIhL4YK — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) August 15, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: AP)