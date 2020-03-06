UN Report: 90 Per Cent Of People Hold Gender Bias Against Women

United Nations report released on March 5 made a revelation that nearly 90 per cent of the world's population of every gender holds some biases against women. Ahead of International Women's Day, UN has crashed the notion that some countries might have reached gender parity, instead, it said that women continue to face enormous struggles in large parts of the world in order to get their human rights recognised against the “deeply ingrained bias”.

The UN Development Programme studied 75 countries representing 80 per cent of the world's population and found that nine out of 10 people including women, hold such beliefs. Moreover, according to the report, the prejudice views include that men are better politicians and business leaders than women, that going to university is more important for men than women, and that men should get preferential treatment in competitive job markets.

Read - UN Food Aid Chief Fears For Africa, Mideast Amid New Crises

Read - Former UN Chief Javier Perez De Cuellar Passes Away At The Age Of 100

28 per cent say it's okay to beat wife

According to the official website, the Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI) measured how social beliefs obstruct gender equality in areas like politics, work, and education, and contains data from over 70 countries. According to the same index, nearly half of the world's men and women feel that men make better politicians and over 40 per cent feel that men make better business executives. What can seem more in unprecedented UN finding is that 28 per cent people think it is justified for a man to beat his wife.

The percentage of those that hold at least one sexist bias was largest in Pakistan where 99.81 per cent of people held similar prejudices, then followed by Qatar and Nigeria, both ar 99.73 per cent. Countries with the lowest population and with sexist beliefs included Andorra at 27.01 per cent, Sweden at 30.01 per cent, and the Netherlands at 39.75 per cent.

Olding at least one sexist belief, France, Britain and the United States came in with similar scores of 56 per cent, 54.6 per cent, 57.31 per cent of the people respectively. The UN Development Programme said in a statement that the numbers reveal “new clues to the invisible barriers women face in achieving equality” even after “decades of progress”.

The UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner has also said that “a deeply ingrained bias” among both men and women still exists to disrupt “genuine equality”. The agency has also called on governments and institutions to change discriminatory beliefs and practices through education.

Read - 2-term UN Chief Pérez De Cuellar Dies At 100

Read - Iran Says 'no Obligation' To Grant UN Nuclear Watchdog Access To Nuclear Sites