UN Says Afghanistan Sees Over Half A Million Job Cuts Since Taliban Takeover

Over half a million people have lost their jobs after Taliban re-emerged in Afghanistan since mid-August, the UN International Labour Organisation (ILO) Asia-Pacific said in a report published on Wednesday. The report comes as the war-torn country is dwindling on the brink of an economic collapse by end of 2022, which could push nearly 92% of the entire population into poverty, as per UNDP. While the "paralysed" economy has largely impacted those in the agriculture, government and construction sector due to lack of wage and job loss, compounding crises like the fall of the democratic government, suspension of foreign aid, and COVID-19 has also rendered a blow on the labour market.

For the employment sector, Afghan companies are struggling to stay afloat as thousands of nationals fled from the country during a mass evacuation after the hasty withdrawal of US-led Allied Forces. In addition, gender inequality implemented through rules such as "restrictions on women's participation in the workplace" has also led to severe slugs in working hours.

"Situation in Afghanistan is critical and immediate support for stabilization and recovery is required. While the priority is to meet immediate humanitarian needs, lasting and inclusive recovery will depend on people and communities having access to decent employment, livelihoods and basic services," Ramin Behzad, Senior Coordinator of the ILO in Afghanistan said in a statement.

The report also noted that women's employment levels are extremely low compared to global standards. In addition, the tally is expected to have decreased by 16% in the third quarter of 2021 and could fall by somewhere between 21% and 28% by mid-2022. It is pertinent to mention that the report comes a day after the Taliban interim cabinet convened the Economic Conference, where caretaker PM Hassan Akhund pleaded humanitarian aid and demanded the release of frozen financial assets worth billions in western banks.

Job cuts could increase to nearly 9,00,000

In the direst situation, the ILO predicted that job cuts in Afghanistan could increase to nearly 7,00,000 and cross 9,00,000 in the wake of the ongoing crises. This means that employees in civil services and construction workers will either have to be slashed or left underpaid and unpaid too. The economic fallout has been vast with severe cash crunch and limits on bank withdrawals leaving both employers and employees struggling.

"In construction, the sectors 5,38,000 workers, of which 99% are men have suffered too, as major infrastructure projects have been stalled" since the Taliban seized Kabul, the ILO report said.

"Domestic markets have been widely disrupted, while productive economic activity has dropped, which has been turned in production costs. At the same time, because Afghanistan's reported $9.5bn in assets have been frozen, foreign aid trade and investment have also been severely impacted," the report explained.

ILO also underscored that lack of work has threatened a worsened impact on the life of children in Afghanistan where child labour levels are already high. More than 7,70,000 boys and 3,00,000 girls are involved in child labour. In rural areas- 9.9% i.e. 8,39,000 children are estimated to get involved in child labour. Currently, only 40% of children aged 5 to 17 years attend school, the report underscored.

It is to mention that the Afghan economy has been mired in crisis way before the Taliban overhauled Kabul. However, the steady supply of foreign assistance and humanitarian aid helped the country stay afloat. With the Taliban failing to meet the preconditions of gaining legitimacy from the international community, the economic and humanitarian condition in the country has taken a downward spiral. Manifold increase in violence and repressive measures against women and girls has also pushed the country to what UN Chief Antonio Guterres described "humanitarian catastrophe."

