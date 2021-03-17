UN Says At Least 149 People Have Been Killed In Myanmar Since February 1 Military Coup

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani on March 16 said that at least 149 people have been killed since the Feb 1 military coup in Myanmar. According to ANI, Shamdasan informed that as a result of “unlawful” use of lethal force since February 1, at least 149 people have been killed, out of which at least 11 were killed on Monday and 57 over the weekend. She even went on to note that under the martial law, military law would apply to civilians with both stricter curfews and subjecting offenders to military tribunals without the right of appeal.

Shamdasani said, “We are deeply disturbed that the crackdown continues to intensify, and we again call on the military to stop killing and detaining protesters”. READ | Blinken on human rights' threats in Myanmar, China

She noted that arrests and detentions continued throughout Myanmar, with more than 2,084 people remaining arbitarily detained. The UN High Commissioner spokesperson said that at least five deaths in custody have occurred in recent weeks, with at least two victims’ bodies showing signs of “severe physical abuse indicating that they were tortured”. She even went on to reiterate the call by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on all actors with influence to take measures to end the state of violence against the Myanmar people.

The situation in Myanmar is getting worse day by day with the military intensifying crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, politicians, journalists, and activists. Over the past weekend, security forces in Myanmar opened fire on protesters throughout the country, killing more than 50 people with live ammunition.

UN concerned over rising food and fuel prices

Amid the political turmoil, the United Nations also raised concern about the rising food and fuel prices in the South-East Asian nation, where people have been protesting against the military coup for more than one and a half months. Prices of basic food products have skyrocketed in Myanmar, with some places reporting spikes as high as 25-30%. The international agency said the price of rice, which is a staple in the Burmese food culture, rose by about 3% on average in markets across the country.

“These initial signs are troubling, especially for the most vulnerable people who were already living meal-to-meal. Coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, if these price trends continue they will severely undermine the ability of the poorest and most vulnerable to put enough food on the family table,” WFP’s Stephen Anderson said on Tuesday.

(Image: AP; Inputs: ANI)