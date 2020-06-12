UN Says At Least Eight Mass Graves Found In Libya, Demands Investigation

UN's support mission in Libya on June 11 ordered an “effective and transparent” investigation to be conducted by the authorities after eight mass graves were discovered in Tarhuna, south-east of Tripoli. Hifter’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces have been reported assaulting the area for the past 14 months, however, the offensive backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt was stalled after al-Waitya airbase was captured. Hence, Pro-Haftar stronghold was reclaimed by Turkish air power and military troops and the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, following which, the ‘gory’ incident came to light.

UNSMIL wrote in a tweet, that the organization was “horrified” over "reports on the discovery of at least eight mass graves in past days, the majority of them in Tarhuna." The key city to the southeast of capital Tripoli, Tarhuna, was recaptured from eastern forces led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar, earlier, occupied by the pro-Heftar National Army (LNA) forces. UNSMIL added in the statement that it welcomes a decision made by the justice minister to establish a committee in order to investigate the mass graves after fighters withdrew from the region for up to 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Tripoli’s front lines in a “humanitarian gesture”.

The UN mission urged that the members of the committee must “secure the mass graves, identify victims, establish the cause of death and return the bodies to their next of kin”. Earlier, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “emphasized the importance of an immediate halt to the fighting and return to political dialogue,” according to the State Department, and recently, supported immediate efforts by Libyan authorities and international bodies to investigate into the graves.

In a Tweet, the US Embassy to Libya wrote that it wouldn’t tolerate abuses and injustices in the region. Also, Pompeo had earlier condemned “the continuous flow of foreign weapons into the country in violation of a long-standing U.N. arms embargo,” as per the local reports.

For too long, Russia has denied the full extent of its involvement in the ongoing Libyan conflict. Well, there is no denying it now. We watched as Russia flew fourth-generation jet fighters to Libya — every step of the way, US Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the US Africa Command said.

Civilians killed from IED

Not just that, the United States military accused Russia of deploying fighter jets in conflict-stricken Libya, aiding east-based forces in their offensive on the capital, Tripoli, as per reports. According to GNA, bodies of at least 27 civilians killed from IED were discovered in Tarhuna hospital, which was left by Haftar’s forces as their hold on Tripoli collapsed and they pulled out of the area.

While the scale of the war crimes intensified both sides due to the year-long siege in Libya backed by external forces from France, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan, Hifter’s military forces have been accused by excessive state-sponsored offensives. US Africa Command accused Russia of flaring the Libyan conflict with its involvement as Russian fighter jets stationed in Libya from an airbase via Syria, Russia’s ally, as per reports.

