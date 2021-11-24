UN Says Lebanon Facing Its 'worst-ever' Economic Crisis With Future Of Children At Stake

As Lebanon is facing its worst-ever financial crisis, with around 80 percent of its population living below the poverty line, the UNICEF said that the crisis in the nation has left some of the section of children malnourished and without access to adequate medical care. The United Nations agency also informed that the humanitarian crisis has forced Lebanese children to drop out of school in order to support their families. The UNICEF report comes at a time when the Lebanese pound traded at 23,500 to the dollar, which significantly weakened the purchasing power of households in the small country.

According to the UN, about three-quarters of Lebanon's 6 million citizens, including millions of Syrian refugees, are currently living under poverty. Yukie Mokuo, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Lebanon said, “Unless we act now, every child’s future in Lebanon is at stake,” AP reported.

Humanitarian crisis in Lebanon

The report primarily focuses on UNICEF child-focused assessments conducted among the same households in April and again in October. The new UNICEF data reveals that the living circumstances in the nation have deteriorated dramatically in the last six months, with more than half of households having nearly one kid skipping a meal in September. This is down from around 37% in April.

The report further shows that over 30% of polled households have reduced their educational spending, up from 26% in April. The agency also stated that over 34% of Lebanese children cannot get the basic health care facility which is also higher than the 28% in April. The report highlighted the fact that as the country faces a critical drug shortage, medicine costs have skyrocketed, which is putting many families in a position of not affording adequate health care for their children.

During a press conference, Mokuo stated, “Lebanon is very sadly in free fall and it’s quickly hitting rock bottom. This is a crisis of children that threatens to leave almost every child in the country very vulnerable and very much in need,” AP reported.

Lebanon economic crisis

The economic collapse, during the two years in Lebanon, is the result of decades of corruption and incompetence, according to the World Bank, and is one of the worst collapses in the world since the 1850s. Since October 2019, millions of people have lost their employment, and the valuation of the national currency has fallen to 90% due to a shortage of foreign resources.

“The staggering magnitude of the crisis must be a wake-up call. Urgent action is needed to ensure no child goes hungry, becomes sick, or has to work instead of receiving an education,” Quoting Mokuo, AP reported. According to UNICEF, 40% of households have had to sell household belongings due to the rapidly increasing inflation and rising poverty, up from 33% previously. Seven out of ten people had to purchase food commodities on credit or borrow money to fulfill their purpose, that was earlier six out of ten in April.

To obtain viable options to fight back the crisis, Mokuo believes that there should be a significant increase of social protection measures, as well as guaranteeing that every kid has access to high-quality education and enhancing basic health care and child protection services.

