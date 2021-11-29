UN Says Nearly 378,000 Central Americans Move To US Every Year Due To Poverty, Violence

New research released on Tuesday by the UN food relief agency World Food Programme (WFP) reveals that poverty, food insecurity, climate shocks, and violence have pushed an average of 378,000 Central Americans every year to move to the United States, as per the reports of UN News. The research is based on a one-of-a-kind study of tens of thousands of Central Americans from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

It also reveals that the number of people considering foreign migration surged from 8% in 2019 to 43% in 2021. The majority of migrants, 55% were alleged to have paid $7,500 per person to migrate, compared to $4,500 for legitimate means, according to UN News. The United States was chosen as their final destination by 89% of those surveyed. WFP Executive Director David Beasley stated that WFP requires additional finances to reach the millions of people who are preparing to flee.

Food insecurity in Central America has risen

Food insecure people are three times more likely than non-food insecure people to make specific arrangements to migrate, according to the survey. As the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and poverty continue to make it harder for families to support themselves, food insecurity in Central America has risen dramatically. WFP stated the number of people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras who are food insecure has increased thrice since 2019, from 2.2 million to 6.4 million, according to UN News. Climate-related shocks, such as severe droughts in the Central American Dry Corridor (CADC) and more frequent and stronger hurricanes in the Atlantic, also had an impact on migration movements.

Expansion of governmental social safety programmes can assist at-risk groups in alleviating poverty and eradicating hunger, according to UN News. School feeding programmes can help to sustain local agriculture and provide financial assistance to low-income families.

The US and other migrant-destination nations broaden legal options for Central Americans

Agricultural programmes to enhance climate shock resistance, diversify crops, and boost productivity, as well as employment training programmes for adolescents and women in rural and urban regions, are among the economic development and investment projects advocated in the research, which also advised that the United States and other migrant-destination nations broaden legal options for Central Americans, such as boosting temporary work visa availability, according to UN News.

Image: Unsplash