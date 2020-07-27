UN Says Nearly 120 Killed Or Wounded During An Armed Attack In Sudan's Darfur Area

At least 60 people were killed and 60 others wounded after armed conflict broke out in Sudan’s Darfur region on July 25, UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said. In recent weeks, fights in the area have increased prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency of July 13.

Revealing further details, UN, in a statement, said that "the attack in Masteri village in the West Darfur state was one of the latest of a series of security incidents reported over the last week that left several villages and houses burned markets and shops looted, and infrastructure damaged.” Following the attack, the Sudanese government has said that they would deploy joint forces from various state security services in Darfur, Susan’s state news agency reported.

Security forces deployed

These forces would reportedly be deployed in Sudan’s five states to protect people in there as well as secure them during the agricultural season, country’s PM Abdalla Hamdok said during a meeting. Meanwhile, condemning the attack, the UN said that the recent escalation of violence in different parts of Darfur Has led to increased displacement, killings, the annihilation of agricultural land and driving growing humanitarian needs.

This comes as talks over Ethiopia's controversial dam have resumed. The dam has been a major source of tension between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan which have recently decided to resume talks over the project after initial disagreements. However, following a virtual summit, the three nations have agreed to resume talks after the last dialogue on the subject broke down a week ago.

According to reports, Ethiopia sees the Nile dam essential to its economic growth as well as a reliable source of energy, while Egypt and Sudan that are located further downstream worry the dam will greatly limit their water access and give too much control over the River Nile to Ethiopia. The two countries fear that Epothia might not release water from the dam during months of prolonged drought.

