UN Says Ready To Assist Tonga As NZ, Australia Send Flights To Assess Volcano Damage

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday morning expressed deep concerns after reports of a tsunami and ash affecting Tonga following the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific nation. According to the Tonga Geological Services, a massive underwater volcano erupted on Friday, spewing a cloud of ash and gaseous vapour 20 kilometres into the air. A tsunami was triggered by the explosion of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, which is located around 30 kilometres southeast of Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island and 65 kilometres north of Nuku'alofa.

"The UN offices in the Pacific are closely monitoring the situation and are on standby to provide support if requested. The Secretary-General is grateful to countries that have already offered their support," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, said in a statement.

New Zealand, Australia send surveillance flights to Tonga

New Zealand and Australia have sent surveillance flights to Tonga in a bid to assess the damage in the Pacific islands. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern had stated that the tsunami had wreaked “significant damage”. The NZ Defence Force tweeted saying that an Orion aircraft left Auckland on Monday morning to assist in an initial impact assessment of the area and low-lying islands.

Separately, Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said that the Royal Australian Air Force “were undertaking surveillance activity over the affected area”. On Monday, a surveillance plane and a C130 took off from RAAF Base at Amberley in Queensland headed for Tonga. “Australia will work in partnership with other Pacific neighbours, including New Zealand, to support Tonga in a COVID-safe way,” the Foreign Ministry press release read.

Tonga volcano eruption 'one of the most violent' in decades

Meanwhile, it is to mention that following the eruption of the underground volcano, information remains scarce. The eruption cut the internet to Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world trying to get in touch to figure out if there were any injuries and the extent of damages. But now, New Zealand has informed that power was being restored to some parts of the island and mobile phones were slowly starting to work again. However, the situation in some coastal areas still remains unknown. No deaths have been reported so far.

The capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in a thick film of volcanic dust. Aid agencies stated that thick ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water. Experts have said that the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano is "one of the most violent" in the region in decades.

