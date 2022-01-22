UN Says Resources On The Ground In Volcano Hit-Tonga 'are Not Enough' To Support Citizens

As Tonga has been devastated by an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami hitting the shore, the United Nations Coordination Specialist in the South Pacific nation stated that the available resources are not enough to support the citizens. During an interview with UN News on Saturday morning (local time), UN official Sione Hufanga said that Tonga's people will require more assistance post the disaster. According to a UN report, Hufanga stated, “The resources that we have on the ground are not enough. We ought to always look at the situation and ask, have we done enough, for this very small country, isolated in the Pacific islands?”

The gigantic undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption that occurred a week ago is thought to be the greatest in 30 years. The tsunami that followed the 20-kilometre-high mushroom cloud of smoke and ash has impacted nearly 84,000 people, accounting for over 80% of the inhabitants of the South Pacific country.

Calamity continues to 'overwhelm the people of Tonga': Sione Hufanga

Following the disaster, Tonga has been receiving humanitarian aid in recent days, and the international airport has reopened to flights carrying relief after the runway was cleansed of heavy volcanic ash. Despite having hopeful signs of improvement, Hufanga believes that the scale of the calamity continues to "overwhelm the people of Tonga."

Even though only three individuals have died till now, the UN expert feels that number has been giving a misleading sense of security. Furthermore, Sione Hufanga explained that “most of the focus now is to serve the people who have been severely affected and need help with their essential needs in the next few days,” as per the UN report.

Resources for Tonga

In addition to this, the UN is collaborating with the Tonga government to do a requirement assessment, which will lead the immediate response and aid activities. It is expected to be finished next week. Hufanga further described that water, sanitation, hygiene, and education are some of the essentials that will enable life to return to normal as quickly as possible.

UN organisations are on the ground giving dignity kits, food assistance, as well as attempting to resurrect the agricultural sector. The World Health Organization (WHO) is collaborating with the Ministry of Health to send medical teams to Ha'apai, one of the worst-affected islands, while other organisations, such as the World Food Programme (WFP), are assisting with communication restoration. As per media reports, satellite phone backup connection has practically been impossible due to the large ash clouds, and international leaders were unable to reach their Tongan counterparts to see what aid they required.

(Image: AP)